Tuyển Digital Marketing Mhi Engine System Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Mhi Engine System Vietnam Co.,ltd
- Bình Dương: 39 Huu Nghi Avenue, Vietnam
- Singapore Industrial Park, Binh Hoa Ward, Thuan An City, Binh Duong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job description:
• Purchasing goods, components or services in line with specified cost, quality and delivery targets thru ERP/SAP system
• Monitoring confirmation from suppliers to ensure delivery time meet production plan & delivery schedule to customer
• Implement the order, update schedule, document, contract for input and solve the non confirmative goods with related parties
• Ensure matching documents for declaration Customs and payment to suppliers
• Maintain supplier contracts, item specifications and related documents.
• Perform other tasks upon Team Leader, Manager’s request.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Work experience: from 3-5 years in Purchasing, Planning.
• Age: over 25-35 years old
• Fluent in English
Tại Mhi Engine System Vietnam Co.,ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mhi Engine System Vietnam Co.,ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
