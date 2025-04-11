Tuyển Digital Marketing Mhi Engine System Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job description:

• Purchasing goods, components or services in line with specified cost, quality and delivery targets thru ERP/SAP system

• Monitoring confirmation from suppliers to ensure delivery time meet production plan & delivery schedule to customer

• Implement the order, update schedule, document, contract for input and solve the non confirmative goods with related parties

• Ensure matching documents for declaration Customs and payment to suppliers

• Maintain supplier contracts, item specifications and related documents.

• Perform other tasks upon Team Leader, Manager’s request.