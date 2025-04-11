Tuyển Digital Marketing Mhi Engine System Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Digital Marketing Mhi Engine System Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mhi Engine System Vietnam Co.,ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/05/2025
Mhi Engine System Vietnam Co.,ltd

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Mhi Engine System Vietnam Co.,ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: 39 Huu Nghi Avenue, Vietnam

- Singapore Industrial Park, Binh Hoa Ward, Thuan An City, Binh Duong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job description:
• Purchasing goods, components or services in line with specified cost, quality and delivery targets thru ERP/SAP system
• Monitoring confirmation from suppliers to ensure delivery time meet production plan & delivery schedule to customer
• Implement the order, update schedule, document, contract for input and solve the non confirmative goods with related parties
• Ensure matching documents for declaration Customs and payment to suppliers
• Maintain supplier contracts, item specifications and related documents.
• Perform other tasks upon Team Leader, Manager’s request.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Graduate at University major in: Business Administration, Internal Trading, Economic, Accounting or related majors.
• Work experience: from 3-5 years in Purchasing, Planning.
• Age: over 25-35 years old
• Fluent in English

Tại Mhi Engine System Vietnam Co.,ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mhi Engine System Vietnam Co.,ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Mhi Engine System Vietnam Co.,ltd

Mhi Engine System Vietnam Co.,ltd

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 39 Huu Nghi Avenue, VSIP IP, Thuan An – Binh Duong

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

