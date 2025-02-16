Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 27 - 35 Triệu

【Job Summary】

Responsible for Operation General Manager.

There are 3 stores, Ｍore will be added in the future.

【Job description】

- Staff Training & Operations:

Oversee staff training and ensure consistent service and operational standards across all locations.

Manage daily operations, including inventory, customer service, and compliance with regulations.

- Customer Satisfaction & Financial Management:

Ensure high customer service standards and address any complaints quickly.

Monitor financial performance, including sales and costs, and implement strategies for improvement.

- Team Leadership:

Foster a positive work environment, manage team morale, and resolve any performance issues effectively.

- Strategic Planning:

Collaborate with senior management to set goals and identify opportunities for growth or improvement across locations.

- Other related tasks

【Company/Job Attraction】

- Since this is new company, you can try challenging job

- You can work with a high level of discretion

- You will learn about Japanese hospitality, which is of the highest standard in the world.