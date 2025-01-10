Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Techcombank
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/02/2025
Techcombank

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Techcombank

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The service design manager will be working through the entire design and delivery process, from framing problems to improving and re-imaging end-to-end experiences. The job holder will lead and evangelize the service design discipline within the bank enabling the harmonization of customer needs and business objectives.
Key Accountabilities
End-to-end mapping and strategic insight
• Map, synthesize and visualize the holistic customer experience across channels, propositions and business lines.
• Plan and lead service design activities within projects.
• Develop service blueprints and journey maps to provide direction for new and improved customer journeys.
• Develop the Customer Journey roadmap to deliver on the bank's digital strategy vision, setting visions and directions for the Business Tribe.
• Manage user researchers to ensure consistency and consolidation of insights.
• Work closely with senior management teams and other tribe leads to craft the customer journey roadmap and design required services.
• Use design thinking, data and agile practices to solve customer and business problems.
• Leverage current and emerging trends to lead improvements to existing services and introduce innovative solutions.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Techcombank Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
Theo quy định của Công ty

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Techcombank

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Techcombank

Techcombank

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Head Office: 6 Quang Trung Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

