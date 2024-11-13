Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty TNHH Schola làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 670 Ba Tháng Hai, phường 14, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design web pages, brochures, logos, signs, advertisements, and other marketing materials

Study design briefs and determine requirements

Use the appropriate colors and layouts for each graphic

Shoot, edit videos, take photos, cut and splice clips to create a complete clip.

Create new video content following trends and organizational directions.

Work with copywriters and creative director to produce final design

Test graphics across various media

Ensure final graphics and layouts are visually appealing and on-brand

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven graphic designing experience

Have skill record video sources and angles

Skills in using editing software such as CapCut, Premiere,...

Good at English (Communication)

A strong portfolio of illustrations or other graphics

Familiarity with design software and technologies (such as InDesign, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop)

A keen eye for aesthetics and details

Ability to work methodically and meet deadlines

Tại Công ty TNHH Schola Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Employee Engagement Activities, Team Building Events

Getting 13th month pay every year as company rule

Company’s labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation (social & health insurance, annual leave, working conditions, etc.);

Young, dynamic working environment

Snack, coffee free in office

Join our team building program and many parties (lunch party, dinner party, cinema,...)

Having the chance to work with skilled foreign professionals

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Schola

