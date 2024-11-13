Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công ty TNHH Schola làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Công ty TNHH Schola
- Hồ Chí Minh: 670 Ba Tháng Hai, phường 14, Quận 10
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Design web pages, brochures, logos, signs, advertisements, and other marketing materials
Study design briefs and determine requirements
Use the appropriate colors and layouts for each graphic
Shoot, edit videos, take photos, cut and splice clips to create a complete clip.
Create new video content following trends and organizational directions.
Work with copywriters and creative director to produce final design
Test graphics across various media
Ensure final graphics and layouts are visually appealing and on-brand
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Have skill record video sources and angles
Skills in using editing software such as CapCut, Premiere,...
Good at English (Communication)
A strong portfolio of illustrations or other graphics
Familiarity with design software and technologies (such as InDesign, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop)
A keen eye for aesthetics and details
Ability to work methodically and meet deadlines
Tại Công ty TNHH Schola Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Getting 13th month pay every year as company rule
Company’s labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation (social & health insurance, annual leave, working conditions, etc.);
Young, dynamic working environment
Snack, coffee free in office
Join our team building program and many parties (lunch party, dinner party, cinema,...)
Having the chance to work with skilled foreign professionals
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Schola
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
