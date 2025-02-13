Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position Summary:

The Process and Quality Control (PQC) Technician ensures product quality and smooth production processes by optimizing procedures and collaborating with suppliers.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Quality Assurance:

• Control incoming material quality, provide feedback on issues, and request corrective actions from suppliers.

• Monitor and control the effectiveness of corrective actions, Cpk, and SPC data to improve supplier performance.

• Measure and perform sampling inspections for product quality.

2. Process Control:

• Optimize production processes and adhere to company policies.

• Collaborate with Purchasing to establish and update key material and supplier lists, monitoring them against audit criteria (quality, service, price, delivery).

• Oversee equipment calibration and Measurement System Analysis (MSA).