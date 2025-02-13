Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN)
- Đồng Nai: Nhon Trach 1 Industrial Zone, Dong Nai
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Position Summary:
The Process and Quality Control (PQC) Technician ensures product quality and smooth production processes by optimizing procedures and collaborating with suppliers.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Quality Assurance:
• Control incoming material quality, provide feedback on issues, and request corrective actions from suppliers.
• Monitor and control the effectiveness of corrective actions, Cpk, and SPC data to improve supplier performance.
• Measure and perform sampling inspections for product quality.
2. Process Control:
• Optimize production processes and adhere to company policies.
• Collaborate with Purchasing to establish and update key material and supplier lists, monitoring them against audit criteria (quality, service, price, delivery).
• Oversee equipment calibration and Measurement System Analysis (MSA).
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
