Tuyển IT Helpdesk BIS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1/ Operations and Support

- Support and coach end users in the correct and effective use of the school’s ICT resources (hardware and software)

- Handle incoming support requests from end users using the Service Desk System and ensure that users receive appropriate help in a timely manner

- Produce support documentation, user guides, and maintain an ICT support knowledge base

- Log support calls and take appropriate action to ensure a satisfactory response with acceptable time frames in line with the department’s service level agreement

- With Helpdesk Supervisor to manage IT Assets/Technology equipment, dispose of expired equipment and recommend IT Network Manager to buy new equipment needed for the school

2/ Engineering and Provisioning

- Install, test and maintain a variety of personal computing and network hardware and software systems, with local area network and wide area network connections

- Configure, deploy and maintain classroom and office ICT hardware and software applications

- Perform diagnostic tests, modify or repair desktop hardware, including PC, printer, data projector and peripherals