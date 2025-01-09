Tuyển IT Helpdesk BIS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại BIS
- Hồ Chí Minh: 246 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1/ Operations and Support
- Support and coach end users in the correct and effective use of the school’s ICT resources (hardware and software)
- Handle incoming support requests from end users using the Service Desk System and ensure that users receive appropriate help in a timely manner
- Produce support documentation, user guides, and maintain an ICT support knowledge base
- Log support calls and take appropriate action to ensure a satisfactory response with acceptable time frames in line with the department’s service level agreement
- With Helpdesk Supervisor to manage IT Assets/Technology equipment, dispose of expired equipment and recommend IT Network Manager to buy new equipment needed for the school
2/ Engineering and Provisioning
- Install, test and maintain a variety of personal computing and network hardware and software systems, with local area network and wide area network connections
- Configure, deploy and maintain classroom and office ICT hardware and software applications
- Perform diagnostic tests, modify or repair desktop hardware, including PC, printer, data projector and peripherals
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại BIS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BIS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
