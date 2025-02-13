Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Quang Trung Software City, Tan Chanh Hiep Ward, Dist. 12, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

- Responsible for testing the software of the company's products

- Installing and verifying new software on the device

- The content to be verified is created and implemented by oneself according to the specifications

- Provide feedback to Engineers about automated testing strategies, design fixes, and patches

- Perform system load tests for new system

- Work with other quality technicians to document the quality processes for replication in other locations

- Make improvements the quality

- Related other tasks

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- English: Intermediate level

- 5 years experience as a Tester with basic IT knowledge

- Willing to learn new things especially Software and Robot

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 1 month (once a year)

- Transportation *Exclude Gross salary

- Lunch (30,000 VND/day) *Exclude Gross salary

- Social insurance

-Health insurance

- Company trip (once a year)

(Family can Join: half self-payment)

-Sport events

-Company party once in 2 months

- Parking fee *Exclude Gross salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

