Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ANTA SPORTS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ANTA SPORTS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH ANTA SPORTS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH ANTA SPORTS VIỆT NAM

Lập trình viên

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ANTA SPORTS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
20 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu

Proficient in the maintenance of computers, printers, and peripheral hardware, as well as network-related equipment. Skilled in the operation and maintenance of Windows systems, and capable of resolving common desktop issues.
Proficient in basic IT service business systems, with a good understanding of IT system infrastructure and the ability to plan for its optimization and management.
Knowledgeable in database management, with extensive experience in managing and maintaining data center servers, storage, and network equipment.
Familiar with software architecture and application principles, proficient in the installation, configuration, and optimization of mainstream databases and middleware. Skilled in SQL scripting and capable of developing custom reports and using report tools.
Familiar with the company's business systems and processes, able to provide necessary business consulting and rational suggestions to improve business operations and efficiency. Capable of clearly conveying user requirements to developers. Proficient in tools such as Visio, Xmind, and Axure.
Possesses good professional ethics and execution capabilities, rapid learning and adaptation abilities, excellent communication skills, and teamwork abilities.
Strong interpersonal communication skills and IT project management capabilities, able to provide relevant advice or technical support for information planning.
Familiar with the configuration of mainstream POS and ERP systems' back-end, common IT issues in stores, and their resolution approaches. Familiar with the procedures for opening and closing stores.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Full-time university bachelor's degree or above
Major: Computer Science or related field
Work Experience: Over 3 years of relevant experience in the IT Helpdesk field
Language: English (nice to have), proficiency in Chinese will be highly valued to facilitate communication with the China headquarter.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ANTA SPORTS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 20,000,000 - 25,000,000 (Gross)
Annual Healthy Check
Social Insurance cover
Teambuilding
13 salary bonus and performance bonus
Meal allowance
Professional working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ANTA SPORTS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ANTA SPORTS VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH ANTA SPORTS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 612, Tầng 6, Tòa nhà Friendship, Số 31, Đường Lê Duẩn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-thu-nhap-20-25-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job262711
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Tập Đoàn Mắt Kính AR
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty CP Tập Đoàn Mắt Kính AR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty CP Tập Đoàn Mắt Kính AR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HIWEB – CHI NHÁNH THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HIWEB – CHI NHÁNH THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HIWEB – CHI NHÁNH THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ LỤC GIÁC
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ LỤC GIÁC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ LỤC GIÁC
Hạn nộp: 21/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK AMI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK AMI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK AMI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Property One
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Property One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Property One
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư phát triển Sohee Hàn Quốc
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty cổ phần đầu tư phát triển Sohee Hàn Quốc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư phát triển Sohee Hàn Quốc
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư phát triển Sohee Hàn Quốc
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty cổ phần đầu tư phát triển Sohee Hàn Quốc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư phát triển Sohee Hàn Quốc
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DONEXGROUP
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DONEXGROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DONEXGROUP
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư xây dựng và Công nghệ môi trường Dương Nhật
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty TNHH Đầu tư xây dựng và Công nghệ môi trường Dương Nhật làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư xây dựng và Công nghệ môi trường Dương Nhật
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp - SohaGame làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp - SohaGame
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Essence Hanoi Hotel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu Essence Hanoi Hotel
1 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG NAM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG NAM VIỆT
12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Lữ Hành Việt - Du lịch Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Lữ Hành Việt - Du lịch Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Văn Phòng Đại Diện Carl Zeiss Pte.ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Văn Phòng Đại Diện Carl Zeiss Pte.ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Tap Hospitality Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Tap Hospitality Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty CP Vexere làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công ty CP Vexere
9 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giải pháp y tế làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giải pháp y tế
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần giải pháp MKT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty cổ phần giải pháp MKT
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 22 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân
Trên 22 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN IVI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN IVI
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân Hàng TMCP Công Thương Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Công Thương Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 22 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân
Trên 22 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần dịch vụ công nghệ TSC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần dịch vụ công nghệ TSC Việt Nam
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên EDUPIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu EDUPIA
Tới 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân Hàng TMCP Công Thương Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Công Thương Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên TẬP ĐOÀN VINGROUP - CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ KINH DOANH VINFAST (VINFAST SERVICE) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TẬP ĐOÀN VINGROUP - CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ KINH DOANH VINFAST (VINFAST SERVICE)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ thông tin Phú Minh (Phú Minh Teck) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ thông tin Phú Minh (Phú Minh Teck)
Tới 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH phần mềm 2NF làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH phần mềm 2NF
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Panasonic Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Panasonic Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Chứng Khoán Yuanta Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Chứng Khoán Yuanta Việt Nam
12 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Chứng Khoán Yuanta Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu Công Ty Chứng Khoán Yuanta Việt Nam
Tới 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 47 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
30 - 47 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần công nghệ DTDI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ DTDI
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng VPBank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng VPBank
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOPEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOPEN VIỆT NAM
9 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 28 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân
20 - 28 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân
18 - 23 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MUTOSI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MUTOSI
14 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm