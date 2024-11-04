Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ANTA SPORTS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Proficient in the maintenance of computers, printers, and peripheral hardware, as well as network-related equipment. Skilled in the operation and maintenance of Windows systems, and capable of resolving common desktop issues.

Proficient in basic IT service business systems, with a good understanding of IT system infrastructure and the ability to plan for its optimization and management.

Knowledgeable in database management, with extensive experience in managing and maintaining data center servers, storage, and network equipment.

Familiar with software architecture and application principles, proficient in the installation, configuration, and optimization of mainstream databases and middleware. Skilled in SQL scripting and capable of developing custom reports and using report tools.

Familiar with the company's business systems and processes, able to provide necessary business consulting and rational suggestions to improve business operations and efficiency. Capable of clearly conveying user requirements to developers. Proficient in tools such as Visio, Xmind, and Axure.

Possesses good professional ethics and execution capabilities, rapid learning and adaptation abilities, excellent communication skills, and teamwork abilities.

Strong interpersonal communication skills and IT project management capabilities, able to provide relevant advice or technical support for information planning.

Familiar with the configuration of mainstream POS and ERP systems' back-end, common IT issues in stores, and their resolution approaches. Familiar with the procedures for opening and closing stores.