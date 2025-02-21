Tuyển Lập trình viên Văn phòng đại diện công ty Daehan Global, PT tại Bắc Giang làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Văn phòng đại diện công ty Daehan Global, PT tại Bắc Giang
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 - 10 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội:
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Managing and leading the ITO team in Vietnam
- Ensure the smooth operation of the office
- Other duties assigned by Top Management
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Graduated from university majoring in IT (information technology)
- Good communication in English or Korean in all 4 skills (listening, speaking, reading and writing)
- Priority for candidates with experience in management in companies specializing in providing software solutions in Vietnam or companies with foreign investment.
- Management skills: leadership, problem solving, organization,etc.
- Highly Responsible, active and creative
Tại Văn phòng đại diện công ty Daehan Global, PT tại Bắc Giang Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Salary is negotiated during the interview
- Social insurance according to labor law
- Year-end bonus based on performance
- Flexible working hours (Work from home or/and office)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Văn phòng đại diện công ty Daehan Global, PT tại Bắc Giang
