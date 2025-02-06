Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Việt Nam Supply Solutions & Trading làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Số 10 Phổ Quang, Phường 2,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Maintaining the company’s infrastructure

Provide assistance and troubleshooting for hardware, software, and network issues

Install, configure, and maintain computer systems, servers, and peripherals

Monitor and maintain network infrastructure

Support ITteam

Other job to assign by IT team

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Advanced level of English, speaking and writing (work with South East Asia countries IT's team)

BSc/Ba in information Technology, Computer Science or a related discipline

Handle multiple jobs at the same time

In-depth knowledge of computer usage and programming

>2 years’ experience in IT field

Tại Công Ty TNHH Việt Nam Supply Solutions & Trading Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Heath Insurance

Annual Leave

13th -month Salary

Opportunities for training, development, and career advancement

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Việt Nam Supply Solutions & Trading

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin