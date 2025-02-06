Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Việt Nam Supply Solutions & Trading làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Việt Nam Supply Solutions & Trading
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Việt Nam Supply Solutions & Trading

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Việt Nam Supply Solutions & Trading

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Số 10 Phổ Quang, Phường 2,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Maintaining the company’s infrastructure
Provide assistance and troubleshooting for hardware, software, and network issues
Install, configure, and maintain computer systems, servers, and peripherals
Monitor and maintain network infrastructure
Support ITteam
Other job to assign by IT team

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Advanced level of English, speaking and writing (work with South East Asia countries IT's team)
BSc/Ba in information Technology, Computer Science or a related discipline
Handle multiple jobs at the same time
In-depth knowledge of computer usage and programming
>2 years’ experience in IT field

Tại Công Ty TNHH Việt Nam Supply Solutions & Trading Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Heath Insurance
Annual Leave
13th -month Salary
Opportunities for training, development, and career advancement

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Việt Nam Supply Solutions & Trading

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Việt Nam Supply Solutions & Trading

Công Ty TNHH Việt Nam Supply Solutions & Trading

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 10, Khu B, Tòa nhà Waseco, Số 10 Phổ Quang, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

