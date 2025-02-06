Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Việt Nam Supply Solutions & Trading làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Việt Nam Supply Solutions & Trading
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Số 10 Phổ Quang, Phường 2,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Maintaining the company’s infrastructure
Provide assistance and troubleshooting for hardware, software, and network issues
Install, configure, and maintain computer systems, servers, and peripherals
Monitor and maintain network infrastructure
Support ITteam
Other job to assign by IT team
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Advanced level of English, speaking and writing (work with South East Asia countries IT's team)
BSc/Ba in information Technology, Computer Science or a related discipline
Handle multiple jobs at the same time
In-depth knowledge of computer usage and programming
>2 years’ experience in IT field
Tại Công Ty TNHH Việt Nam Supply Solutions & Trading Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Heath Insurance
Annual Leave
13th -month Salary
Opportunities for training, development, and career advancement
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Việt Nam Supply Solutions & Trading
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI