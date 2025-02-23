Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Swee Lee làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Swee Lee
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Swee Lee

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Swee Lee

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 44 đường số 2 Khu dân cư Him Lam, Phường Tân Hưng, Quận 7, TPHCM, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Overview:
We are seeking a talented and motivated Web Developer (Shopify) to join our team. You will be responsible for developing, and maintaining our Shopify stores, ensuring seamless functionality and a top-notch user experience. If you are passionate about E-commerce, have a strong background in Shopify development, and thrive in a collaborative environment, we’d love to hear from you!
Responsibilities:
• Implement responsive, user-friendly Shopify themes and templates.
• Customise Shopify features, including third-party app integrations, custom themes, and API connections.
• Optimise website performance and ensure fast loading times across devices.
• Collaborate with the design and marketing teams to translate business goals into functional features.
• Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to Shopify functionality and third-party integrations.
• Maintain and improve existing Shopify stores, implementing updates and enhancements as needed.
• Ensure SEO best practices are implemented to improve site visibility.
• Communicate clearly and effectively in English, both verbally and in writing, with team members and stakeholders.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Proven experience as a Shopify Developer (2+ years preferred).
• Proficiency in Shopify’s Liquid programming language.
• Strong skills in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and front-end frameworks (e.g., React).
• Familiarity with Shopify APIs and third-party app integrations.
• Knowledge of E-commerce best practices and conversion optimization strategies.
• Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
• Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.
• Experience with version control systems like Git.
• Proficiency in Jira for task management and team collaboration.
• Work during Singapore timezone (SGT) business hours to ensure real-time collaboration with the team.
• Experience with Shopify Plus (preferred).
• Knowledge of UX/UI design principles (preferred).
• Understanding of agile development processes (preferred).

Tại Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Swee Lee Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Swee Lee

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Swee Lee

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 38 đường số 5 Khu dân cư Him Lam, P. Tân Hưng, Quận 7, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

