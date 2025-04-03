Tuyển Manual Tester WATA TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Collaborate with relevant teams and departments to perform software/application testing.

Develop test cases and execute manual testing to ensure software/application quality and compliance with technical standards and load-bearing capacity.

Assist the development team in identifying issues and debugging applications.

Work closely with other team members to conduct application testing.

Perform additional tasks as assigned by the manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s or associate degree in Information Technology (IT) or a related field.

At least 3 years of experience as a Manual Tester.

Understanding of banking operations and business scale.

Ability to read and communicate in English.

Knowledge of IT systems used in banking applications.

Tại WATA TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary package

5 working days per week (Monday-Friday), to some extent flexible working hours.

Friendly, professional and open working environment.

Opportunities to improve English skills within an international team – English is an official language.

Skills up plan with Tech talk, soft skill talk, English club, working process training.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại WATA TECH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin