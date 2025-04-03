Tuyển Manual Tester WATA TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Manual Tester WATA TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

WATA TECH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/05/2025
WATA TECH

Manual Tester

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại WATA TECH

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Collaborate with relevant teams and departments to perform software/application testing.
Develop test cases and execute manual testing to ensure software/application quality and compliance with technical standards and load-bearing capacity.
Assist the development team in identifying issues and debugging applications.
Work closely with other team members to conduct application testing.
Perform additional tasks as assigned by the manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s or associate degree in Information Technology (IT) or a related field.
At least 3 years of experience as a Manual Tester.
Understanding of banking operations and business scale.
Ability to read and communicate in English.
Knowledge of IT systems used in banking applications.

Tại WATA TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary package
5 working days per week (Monday-Friday), to some extent flexible working hours.
Friendly, professional and open working environment.
Opportunities to improve English skills within an international team – English is an official language.
Skills up plan with Tech talk, soft skill talk, English club, working process training.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại WATA TECH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

WATA TECH

WATA TECH

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 50 Cửu Long, Phường 2, quận Tân Bình, thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-manual-tester-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job344498
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 22 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Tuyển Manual Tester Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Netcompany
Tuyển Manual Tester Netcompany làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Netcompany
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Manual Tester Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 27 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 22 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Tuyển Manual Tester Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Netcompany
Tuyển Manual Tester Netcompany làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Netcompany
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Manual Tester Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 27 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH HOPEE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HOPEE
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 27 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
25 - 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester DigiEx Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DigiEx Group
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester WATA TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận WATA TECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Netcompany làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Netcompany
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty TNHH Teso Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Teso Global
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester FAVOLIST5 ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 6 Triệu FAVOLIST5 ASIA
Tới 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Manual Tester Netcompany làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Netcompany
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm