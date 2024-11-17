Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Product Testing on multiple platforms: Web App, API, Mobile

Organize and manage required QC support, to deliver on time according to Scrum sprints

Determine task priority, schedules, and deadlines for assigned areas/systems

Assist in day to day monitoring of bugs. Finds and reports common issues among bugs

Design and execute test cases according to the specifications

Collaborate with the dev and product team to provide feedback and guidance to setting the test strategies

Set standards and define best practices for coding and design

Collaborate with the dev team to release on time and do UAT

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 3 years of experience in manual testing (experienced in automation testing is a plus)

Ability to work independently on multiple tasks and projects

Ability to work well with other team members & customers

Teamplayer with strong communication and interpersonal skills

Skilled in developing test automation scripting in Java (Plus)

Experienced in automated testing tools/frameworks (Postman, Selenium, JUnit, Cucumber, Rest Assured) (Plus)

Experience with Agile (Scrum)

Familiarization with defect tracking and test management tools

English: Read, Writing, Chat

Comfortable in a small, intense and high-growth startup environment

Nice to have:

Experience in performance and load testing (JMeter)

Experience in Behaviour-Driven Development

Working experience in eCommerce

Management of overall UAT process over business teams (Product Team, CS Team) to improve overall quality in local markets

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Freesnack-drink

Competitive salary package

5working days per week (Monday-Friday), to some extent flexible working hours.

Friendly, professional and open working environment.

Opportunities to improve English skills within an international team– English is an official language.

Companytrip yearly.

