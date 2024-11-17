Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 10
Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Product Testing on multiple platforms: Web App, API, Mobile
Organize and manage required QC support, to deliver on time according to Scrum sprints
Determine task priority, schedules, and deadlines for assigned areas/systems
Assist in day to day monitoring of bugs. Finds and reports common issues among bugs
Design and execute test cases according to the specifications
Collaborate with the dev and product team to provide feedback and guidance to setting the test strategies
Set standards and define best practices for coding and design
Collaborate with the dev team to release on time and do UAT
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Ability to work independently on multiple tasks and projects
Ability to work well with other team members & customers
Teamplayer with strong communication and interpersonal skills
Skilled in developing test automation scripting in Java (Plus)
Experienced in automated testing tools/frameworks (Postman, Selenium, JUnit, Cucumber, Rest Assured) (Plus)
Experience with Agile (Scrum)
Familiarization with defect tracking and test management tools
English: Read, Writing, Chat
Comfortable in a small, intense and high-growth startup environment
Nice to have:
Experience in performance and load testing (JMeter)
Experience in Behaviour-Driven Development
Working experience in eCommerce
Management of overall UAT process over business teams (Product Team, CS Team) to improve overall quality in local markets
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary package
5working days per week (Monday-Friday), to some extent flexible working hours.
Friendly, professional and open working environment.
Opportunities to improve English skills within an international team– English is an official language.
Companytrip yearly.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
