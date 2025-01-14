Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1,400 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội: Số 01 ngách 52/28 đường Tô Ngọc Vân, Phường Quảng An, Quận Tây Hồ, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Job Summary
The Legal Specialist will manage and provide expert legal guidance on labor issues, employment relationships, international labor laws, tax regulations, and social insurance matters. This role requires in-depth knowledge of local and international labor regulations, alongside a focus on resolving disputes and ensuring compliance with all relevant legal frameworks.
Key Responsibilities
- Provide legal counsel on labor-related issues, including employee rights, disputes, and contract matters.
- Research and stay updated on international labor laws, tax codes, and social insurance regulations to ensure compliance across regions.
- Draft, review, and negotiate employment contracts, policies, and related documentation.
- Advise on payroll compliance, tax obligations, and social security contributions.
- Handle labor disputes, including mediation, arbitration, and litigation support.
- Ensure compliance with local and international labor regulations and laws.
- Collaborate with HR and management to ensure consistent and legally compliant employment practices.
- Monitor developments in labor law and make recommendations for necessary changes.
