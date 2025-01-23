Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Vinacademy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ABOUT THE POSITION

VinUniversity (VinUni) was founded on the belief that Vietnam is fully capable of building world-class universities. Within just five years, with its “Academic - Practical - Global” education model, VinUni has gone through a proud journey and become the youngest university in the world to achieve the QS 5-star overall rating – a significant accomplishment.

VinUni, with its bold vision for 2030, is shaping the future of higher education as a startup university committed to pioneering research and innovation.

As part of VinUni’s vision, the Recruitment Specialist will play a critical role in attracting world-class academic talent. Reporting to Recruitment Manager, the Recruitment Specialist will be a specialist in academic recruitment and will develop and implement recruitment strategies to support the university’s growth and global standing. This position also involves building an excellent employer brand and ensuring a seamless, customer-focused HR service to meet VinUni’s ambitious goals.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Search and Selection:

• Conduct thorough searches to identify potential candidates for faculty positions using multiple sourcing channels, including academic networks, job boards, professional associations, and social media platforms.

• Review applications, resumes, and academic credentials to assess candidate suitability for specific faculty roles.