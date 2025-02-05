Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 33F, Keangnam Landmark, Pham Hung, Nam Tu Liem, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Support Supply chain manager to develop, execute, and fulfill the project supply solution in time.

2. Support Supply chain manager to prepare shipping documents based on contract term and ensure documents is correct and provided in time.

3. Support supply chain manager to do supply forecast planning, ensure the plan coverage, integrate the project goods arrival plan with the supply plan

4. Support supply chain manager to manage revenue

5. Keep good communication with internal and external customers, understand the needs of customers and improve customer satisfaction through continuous teamwork.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Bachelor or above degree, Logistic/Transportation. Open with Fresh graduate in 2024, 2025.

2. Must: fluent in Chinese (HSK6, HSKK level), good at English.

2. Be proficient in operating Office software, such as Word and Excel.

3. Positive sunshine, steadfast work, optimistic attitude

4. Strong logical analysis ability

5. Supply chain experience is preferred

Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam

