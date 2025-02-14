Tuyển Market Research Carl Zeiss Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Purpose of this position / Position summary

• Reporting to the Manager, Sales; the Lead Specialist is responsible for all sales, marketing activities in South Vietnam for both industry and academia sector. This incumbent is also responsible for expanding the market share, executing sales strategy while maintaining existing customer accounts, delivering sales and technical presentation in a sales process, closely monitor sales lead, forecast sales budget with clear market visibility among other responsibilities stated on Primary duties and responsibilities.

• Responsible for restructuring the existing Distribution Partner Channels including assessment of the performance & capability, arranging sales & technical training where required as well as replacing & recruiting the Dealers where necessary.

• Formulate the Business Strategy together with the Distribution Partners and closely monitoring the Distribution Partner’s sales lead, forecast, sales budget with a clear market visibility.

• Coordinate post sales activities for both own accounts and Distribution Partners with internal (i.e., Application & Service team) to ensure overall customer satisfactory.

Primary duties and responsibilities

Including but not limited to:

1. Assume direct Sales Management responsibility for industrial, academia and Dealer Channels business in South Vietnam.

2. Familiarize self with the customers base completely in the assigned region / division(s) and establish high level of interaction and lasting relationships with these customers and with the Distribution Partner (DP).