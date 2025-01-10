Tuyển Market Research Công Ty Cổ Phần Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Filmore làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu

Công Ty Cổ Phần Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Filmore
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/02/2025
Market Research

Mức lương
30 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 357

- 359 An Dương Vương, Phường 3, Quận 5, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

I. Job Role
Perform tasks to serve investment project appraisal and provide support in monitoring project development.
II. Responsibilities
1. Participate in evaluating potential projects:
• Collect detailed information about real estate projects in the potential project area and the surrounding region, supporting the preparation of investment reports.
• Review the relevant legal issues related to the potential project.
2. Monitor the implementation of investment projects:
• Carry out legal procedures for investment (project transfer, company acquisition, etc.) based on the feasible investment structure and signed contracts.
• Coordinate and support relevant departments in receiving project handover, including premises, asset certificates, accounting, personnel, administration, seals, and other handover tasks from partners.
• Monitor, update, and consolidate information on ongoing investment projects. Prepare post-investment project effectiveness reports.
• Conduct regular checks and controls for investment projects involving partners and contribute to risk management throughout the investment process.
• Participate in the M&A process for target companies and projects.

Thưởng
Thưởng các ngày lễ trong năm theo chính sách của Công ty

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 357-359 An Dương Vương, Phường 03, Quận 5, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

