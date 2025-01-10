Tuyển Market Research Công Ty Cổ Phần Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Filmore làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Filmore
- Hồ Chí Minh: 357
- 359 An Dương Vương, Phường 3, Quận 5, TP. Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 30 - 35 Triệu
I. Job Role
Perform tasks to serve investment project appraisal and provide support in monitoring project development.
II. Responsibilities
1. Participate in evaluating potential projects:
• Collect detailed information about real estate projects in the potential project area and the surrounding region, supporting the preparation of investment reports.
• Review the relevant legal issues related to the potential project.
2. Monitor the implementation of investment projects:
• Carry out legal procedures for investment (project transfer, company acquisition, etc.) based on the feasible investment structure and signed contracts.
• Coordinate and support relevant departments in receiving project handover, including premises, asset certificates, accounting, personnel, administration, seals, and other handover tasks from partners.
• Monitor, update, and consolidate information on ongoing investment projects. Prepare post-investment project effectiveness reports.
• Conduct regular checks and controls for investment projects involving partners and contribute to risk management throughout the investment process.
• Participate in the M&A process for target companies and projects.
Với Mức Lương 30 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Filmore Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Thưởng các ngày lễ trong năm theo chính sách của Công ty
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Filmore
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI