Tuyển Market Research Công Ty Cổ Phần Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Filmore làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu

I. Job Role

Perform tasks to serve investment project appraisal and provide support in monitoring project development.

II. Responsibilities

1. Participate in evaluating potential projects:

• Collect detailed information about real estate projects in the potential project area and the surrounding region, supporting the preparation of investment reports.

• Review the relevant legal issues related to the potential project.

2. Monitor the implementation of investment projects:

• Carry out legal procedures for investment (project transfer, company acquisition, etc.) based on the feasible investment structure and signed contracts.

• Coordinate and support relevant departments in receiving project handover, including premises, asset certificates, accounting, personnel, administration, seals, and other handover tasks from partners.

• Monitor, update, and consolidate information on ongoing investment projects. Prepare post-investment project effectiveness reports.

• Conduct regular checks and controls for investment projects involving partners and contribute to risk management throughout the investment process.

• Participate in the M&A process for target companies and projects.