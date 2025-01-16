Tuyển Market Research Công ty Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Cathay làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Tuyển Market Research Công ty Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Cathay làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Công ty Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Cathay
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/03/2025
Công ty Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Cathay

Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Công ty Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Cathay

Mức lương
500 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: The 9th, 46

- 48

- 50 Pham Hong Thai St., Dist. 1, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD

• Manage employee relations issues and facilitate effective communication between management and staff;
• In charge of labor union;
• Develop and implement labor relations policies and best practices aligned with company objectives;
• Support the resolution of workplace conflicts through mediation and negotiation;
• Monitor compliance with labor laws and ensure adherence to company policies;
• Prepare and maintain documentation related to labor relations activities;
• Other tasks assigned by Manager as required;

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Law
• A minimum of 3 years of experience in a similar position or Legal
• Strong knowledge of labor laws and regulations.
• Good at Writing – Reading in English
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Tại Công ty Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Cathay Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Cathay

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Cathay

Công ty Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Cathay

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm:

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

