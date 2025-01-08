Tuyển Market Research Fujifilm Business Innovation Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Fujifilm Business Innovation Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 19F The Hallmark Building, 15 Tran Bach Dang St, Thu Duc City, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Responsibilities:
Key Responsibilities
1. Talent Acquisition:
• Develop and implement comprehensive recruiting strategies to improve employer branding to attract diverse talent across various functions, including sales, back office, customer service engineering, marketing, and solution consulting.
• Oversee the full-cycle recruitment process, including job postings, sourcing, screening, interviewing, and extending offers.
• Collaborate with department heads to understand specific staffing needs and provide guidance on recruitment strategies.
• Sourcing and negotiating with recruitment agencies to find the best partners for recruiting services
• Developing a pool of qualified candidates in advance of need.
• Manage recruitment for both local and foreign candidates, with a focus on finding the best fit for the company.
2. Onboarding:
• Coordinate and manage the onboarding process for new employees, ensuring a seamless integration into the Company, i.e create new employee account, prepare welcome package…
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Fujifilm Business Innovation Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fujifilm Business Innovation Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI