Tuyển Market Research Fujifilm Business Innovation Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities

1. Talent Acquisition:

• Develop and implement comprehensive recruiting strategies to improve employer branding to attract diverse talent across various functions, including sales, back office, customer service engineering, marketing, and solution consulting.

• Oversee the full-cycle recruitment process, including job postings, sourcing, screening, interviewing, and extending offers.

• Collaborate with department heads to understand specific staffing needs and provide guidance on recruitment strategies.

• Sourcing and negotiating with recruitment agencies to find the best partners for recruiting services

• Developing a pool of qualified candidates in advance of need.

• Manage recruitment for both local and foreign candidates, with a focus on finding the best fit for the company.

2. Onboarding:

• Coordinate and manage the onboarding process for new employees, ensuring a seamless integration into the Company, i.e create new employee account, prepare welcome package…