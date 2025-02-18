Tuyển Market Research Phú Hưng Life làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

This role is responsible for providing HR services related to compensation and benefits, performance monitoring, employee counseling, and more. The main tasks and responsibilities include but not limited to:

- Ensures salary and benefits for staff are properly conducted on time.

- Ensures the monthly yearly personal income tax declaration reports & annual personal income tax finalization for all employees to be conducted on time. Handle in issuing certificate of personal income tax withholding and letter of annual income.

- Ensures that the company strictly follow and submit all the required periodic reports to social insurance department, labor department, tax department and other related departments; internal HR reports to senior management & relevant departments.

- Handles the employment contract management in regard to issuance, revision and renewal of contracts; follow up issuance of personnel related letters (salary adjustment, promotion, transfer, resignation acceptance, dismissal…).

- Ensures that all the exit clearance procedures for resigned staffs are carried out properly and promptly.

- Handles in filing & maintaining employee database & profiles.

- Coordinates in conducting orientation & paper work for newcomers.

- Assists in organizing staff training session & activities.

- Supports in organizing company events and employee activities.

- Other tasks as assigned by direct manager and management.