Tuyển Market Research Wall Street English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities

1. Product management, merchandizing, pricing and contracting

• Assist in managing and coordinating product merchandizing, pricing, and contracting initiatives across retail and corporate sales in collaboration with Commercial leadership of the Business Units.

• Support product research tasks and analyze market data to maintain relevance of product offerings.

• Collaborate with the Business Strategy teams to ensure CRM configurations are compliant with business specifications.

• Ensure that all key organizational documentation related to products, pricing, promotions parameters, and contracting is up to date and communicated efficiently to all relevant stakeholders.

• Participate in coordinating activities necessary for successful product launches and ongoing merchandizing efforts, including internal coordination and training.

• Propose and implement procedures that display indicators when the quality of service provided is below the expected level specified by BUs or violates the product nature principles specified by the franchisers

2. Commercial Policies and Standard Operating Procedures (“SOPs”) Management and Improvement

• Assist in overseeing, conceptualizing, and proposing new and revised commercial policies and SOPs for both retail and corporate sales.

• Support the development and maintenance of SOP documentation frameworks, ensuring consistent compliance and accurate filing of commercial policies and procedures.