Tuyển Market Research Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

KPMG is looking for a Chinese speaking talent to join the team as a Markets Coordinator, based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This role aims to provide Market and Client Intelligence to facilitate strategy pursuits and growth of our Chinese desk business.

Conduct industrial and B2B market research and support proposals development, collect and analyze industries, assess market opportunities, and competitive landscapes, interpret research results, write and present exceptional key findings or research summary reports.

Main responsibilities:

• Periodic Market/Industry/Sector research: develop Industry report and knowledge databases, monitor market trend and development, identify insights that suit for different service lines.

• Client research for strategy pursuits and key accounts insights from engagements and seize opportunity.

• Competitor watch to provide key update, market share, and analysis to support company strategy development.