Tuyển Market Research Công Ty Cổ Phần Greenfeed Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Animal Health Assurance Specialist will help implement and monitor the Health Assurance Program to ensure GreenFeed’s pork supply is cost competitive with efficient global producers.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

- Implementation and monitoring of GreenFeed Health Assurance Program which includes:

• Conducting veterinary and biosecurity audits to ensure adherence of GreenFeed units to health protocols and biosecurity procedures throughout the supply chain: farm, feedmill, transport, feed delivery, truck wash, slaughterplant

• Diagnosis, treatment, prevention and / or control of swine diseases

• Coordinating sample collection, laboratory testing and analysis

• Coordinating animal density surveys and ring vaccinations surrounding the GreenFeed Farms

• Monitoring animal welfare

• Providing effective training on biosecurity and animal health related topics across the value chain

- Develop effective networks with veterinarians, regulators, the academe and allied industries to keep GreenFeed abreast with local, national and international industry updates, new scientific developments and production technologies.

- To be professionally current by attending conferences and professional meetings.

- Do translations from Vietnamese to English and vice versa, both oral and written, ensuring meaning and context are maintained.