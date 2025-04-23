Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Dachser Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Main tasks: (technical and managerial)

• Manage Logistics Operations: Oversee warehouse, trucking, customs, business solution, and supply chain optimization.

• Vendor and Contract Management: Negotiate and manage logistics service contracts.

• Support Sales Team: Provide logistics expertise for contract logistics customers.

• Strategic Planning: Develop logistics strategies with senior management.

• Process Improvement: Optimize logistics operations for efficiency.

• Customer Relations: Maintain satisfaction and resolve issues for contract logistics clients.

Responsibilities: (e.g. budgets, results)

• P&L: Manage P&L for Warehousing, Cross Border Trucking, Domestic Trucking, Customs Clearance, Business Solutions, and Supply Chain Optimization to ensure profitability and cost-effectiveness.

• Financial Oversight: Manage budgets and ensure accurate booking and invoicing processes.

• Data Management: Maintain accurate master-file data in the warehouse management system.

• Compliance: Ensure adherence to internal and external regulations and terms.

• Performance Monitoring: Monitor and optimize logistics performance to meet operational targets.

• Results Achievement: Drive initiatives to achieve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

• Be in charge of Local RFQs/Tenders as assigned by Trade Manager.

• Perform any others additional tasks and duties required.