Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Dachser Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Dachser Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: 09th Floor, 01 Dinh Le, Dinh Le Building, Ward 13, District 4, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Main tasks: (technical and managerial)
• Manage Logistics Operations: Oversee warehouse, trucking, customs, business solution, and supply chain optimization.
• Vendor and Contract Management: Negotiate and manage logistics service contracts.
• Support Sales Team: Provide logistics expertise for contract logistics customers.
• Strategic Planning: Develop logistics strategies with senior management.
• Process Improvement: Optimize logistics operations for efficiency.
• Customer Relations: Maintain satisfaction and resolve issues for contract logistics clients.
Responsibilities: (e.g. budgets, results)
• P&L: Manage P&L for Warehousing, Cross Border Trucking, Domestic Trucking, Customs Clearance, Business Solutions, and Supply Chain Optimization to ensure profitability and cost-effectiveness.
• Financial Oversight: Manage budgets and ensure accurate booking and invoicing processes.
• Data Management: Maintain accurate master-file data in the warehouse management system.
• Compliance: Ensure adherence to internal and external regulations and terms.
• Performance Monitoring: Monitor and optimize logistics performance to meet operational targets.
• Results Achievement: Drive initiatives to achieve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.
• Be in charge of Local RFQs/Tenders as assigned by Trade Manager.
• Perform any others additional tasks and duties required.
