Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ & Sản Xuất Lâm Hiệp Hưng làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu

Công Ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ & Sản Xuất Lâm Hiệp Hưng
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/04/2025
Công Ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ & Sản Xuất Lâm Hiệp Hưng

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ & Sản Xuất Lâm Hiệp Hưng

Mức lương
35 - 50 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 - 10 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương:

- Công Ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ & Sản Xuất Lâm Hiệp Hưng, Đường DX

- 10, Tân Vĩnh Hiệp, Tân Uyên, Bình Dương, Huyện Tân Uyên

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 35 - 50 Triệu

Key Responsibilities
- Lead sales strategies to increase market share and drive revenue growth.
- Develop and maintain relationships with clients and key stakeholders in the furniture industry.
- Manage and mentor the sales team to achieve performance goals.
- Conduct market research to understand trends and customer preferences
.- Coordinate with the design and production teams to align products with market demands.
- Prepare and present sales reports, forecasts, and budgets to senior management.
- Analyze competitive landscape and develop strategies to outperform competitors.

Với Mức Lương 35 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Core Skills
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Strong management and leadership abilities.
- In-depth knowledge of the furniture industry, especially in interior and exterior design.
- Proven ability to develop strategic sales plans.
- Proficiency in market analysis and reporting.
- Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.
- Problem-solving mindset with a proactive approach.

Tại Công Ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ & Sản Xuất Lâm Hiệp Hưng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Required Experience
- Minimum of 5 years experience in sales management, preferably in the furniture industry.
- Proven track record of achieving sales targets.
- Experience managing a team and developing sales strategies.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ & Sản Xuất Lâm Hiệp Hưng

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ & Sản Xuất Lâm Hiệp Hưng

Công Ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ & Sản Xuất Lâm Hiệp Hưng

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 1/265, Khu phố Hòa Lân 2, Phường Thuận Giao, TX Thuận An, Bình Dương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

