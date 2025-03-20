Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ & Sản Xuất Lâm Hiệp Hưng làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ & Sản Xuất Lâm Hiệp Hưng
- Bình Dương:
- Công Ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ & Sản Xuất Lâm Hiệp Hưng, Đường DX
- 10, Tân Vĩnh Hiệp, Tân Uyên, Bình Dương, Huyện Tân Uyên
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 35 - 50 Triệu
Key Responsibilities
- Lead sales strategies to increase market share and drive revenue growth.
- Develop and maintain relationships with clients and key stakeholders in the furniture industry.
- Manage and mentor the sales team to achieve performance goals.
- Conduct market research to understand trends and customer preferences
.- Coordinate with the design and production teams to align products with market demands.
- Prepare and present sales reports, forecasts, and budgets to senior management.
- Analyze competitive landscape and develop strategies to outperform competitors.
Với Mức Lương 35 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Strong management and leadership abilities.
- In-depth knowledge of the furniture industry, especially in interior and exterior design.
- Proven ability to develop strategic sales plans.
- Proficiency in market analysis and reporting.
- Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.
- Problem-solving mindset with a proactive approach.
Tại Công Ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ & Sản Xuất Lâm Hiệp Hưng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Minimum of 5 years experience in sales management, preferably in the furniture industry.
- Proven track record of achieving sales targets.
- Experience managing a team and developing sales strategies.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ & Sản Xuất Lâm Hiệp Hưng
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
