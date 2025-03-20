Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ & Sản Xuất Lâm Hiệp Hưng làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu

Mức lương 35 - 50 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 - 10 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Dương: - Công Ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ & Sản Xuất Lâm Hiệp Hưng, Đường DX - 10, Tân Vĩnh Hiệp, Tân Uyên, Bình Dương, Huyện Tân Uyên

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 35 - 50 Triệu

Key Responsibilities

- Lead sales strategies to increase market share and drive revenue growth.

- Develop and maintain relationships with clients and key stakeholders in the furniture industry.

- Manage and mentor the sales team to achieve performance goals.

- Conduct market research to understand trends and customer preferences

.- Coordinate with the design and production teams to align products with market demands.

- Prepare and present sales reports, forecasts, and budgets to senior management.

- Analyze competitive landscape and develop strategies to outperform competitors.

Với Mức Lương 35 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Core Skills

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

- Strong management and leadership abilities.

- In-depth knowledge of the furniture industry, especially in interior and exterior design.

- Proven ability to develop strategic sales plans.

- Proficiency in market analysis and reporting.

- Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

- Problem-solving mindset with a proactive approach.

Tại Công Ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ & Sản Xuất Lâm Hiệp Hưng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Required Experience

- Minimum of 5 years experience in sales management, preferably in the furniture industry.

- Proven track record of achieving sales targets.

- Experience managing a team and developing sales strategies.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ phần Thương Mại Dịch Vụ & Sản Xuất Lâm Hiệp Hưng

