Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH DP Chemicals Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

As a Sales Executive specializing in Polymer and Polymer Additives, your primary responsibility is to promote and sell our company's polymer products and additives to prospective clients. You will build and maintain strong customer relationships, identify new business opportunities, and achieve sales targets within the targeted industries. You will need to develop strategic partnerships with our key suppliers and engage them closely to drive market development.

Jobs Responsibility:

• Customer Account Relationship Management: Build and nurture relationships with existing clients, understanding their needs and requirements, build value propositions and solutions to support customer's needs, and providing excellent services to customer accounts.

• Experience in Polymer or Polymer Additive Industries: Good interaction with end users of polymers in various industries including automotive value chain, Electrical and Electronics, general industries, and major OEMs. Exposure to handling customers in the polymer value chain: Master Batch & Compounder Industry, packaging manufacturers, convertors, polymer producers and other allied industry segments.

• New Business Development: Identify and target potential customers within the targeted industries, developing leads and converting them into potential opportunities and successful commercialization. Work closely with suppliers to explore the techno-commercial evaluation of opportunities, converting them from concept into successful commercialization.

• Product Knowledge: Develop a deep understanding of our product portfolio in polymer and polymer additives, effectively communicating their features and benefits to clients.

• Sales Strategy: Develop and implement sales strategies to achieve and exceed sales targets.

• Market Research: Stay informed about industry trends, competitor offerings, and market dynamics to adjust sales approaches accordingly.

• Sales Presentations: Prepare and deliver compelling sales presentations to clients, showcasing how our products can value add to their specific needs and requirements.

• Negotiation: Negotiate pricing, contracts, and terms with clients to close deals effectively.

• Reporting: Maintain accurate sales records, prepare sales reports, and provide regular updates to the sales manager.

• Good team player: Proactively promote team collaboration (within or cross functional) in market development and execution.

• New assignments: Prepare to accept new assignments as required and assigned by your line managers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor's degree in a relevant field (Chemistry, Applied Chemistry, Chemical Engineering or Business) is preferred.

• Proven track record in sales, preferably within the polymer or chemical industry.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

• Strong negotiation and presentation abilities.

• Knowledge of polymer chemistry and additives is a plus.

• Self-motivated, target-driven, and results-oriented.

• Fluent in Chinese (written and spoken)

Technical Skills

• A knowledge of technical skill in polymers and additives applications development would be an advantage.

Soft Skills

• Exhibit strong ownership/responsibilities.

• Entrepreneurship mentality

• Good teamwork

• Process strategic selling skills to effectively manage prospect to commercialization successes.

Tại Công Ty TNHH DP Chemicals Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

13th month payment; performance bonus

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ

Premium healthcare plan

Cơ hội du lịch

Travelling locally and overseas for business development and training

