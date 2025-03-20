Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm và dịch vụ My way làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: số 1 Ngõ 163 Hoàng Ngân, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kỹ thuật Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu

Ensure the stable, safe, and efficient operation of electrical, refrigeration, water supply, and elevator systems.

Perform periodic inspections and maintenance of equipment as per the scheduled plan.

Diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues to maintain continuous system operation.

Handle issues related to electrical, refrigeration, plumbing, and elevator systems within hotels/restaurants.

Assist in the installation, replacement, and upgrading of technical equipment when necessary.

Propose optimization solutions to enhance system efficiency and reduce operating costs.

Monitor the operation of technical systems and propose energy-saving solutions.

Ensure compliance with safety standards and legal regulations related to technical systems.

Supervise external contractors during maintenance and repair work.

Collaborate with other departments in hotels/restaurants to resolve technical issues.

Ensure that technical systems operate smoothly without affecting guest experience.

Provide guidance and internal training on basic operation and maintenance procedures if necessary.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduate from vocational school, college, or university in Electrical, Refrigeration, Mechatronics, or related fields.

At least 4 years of experience in maintenance and repair of technical systems in hotels, restaurants, or buildings.

Strong knowledge of electrical, refrigeration, plumbing, and elevator systems, as well as related maintenance procedures.

Possession of relevant electrical or elevator operation certificates is an advantage.

Ability to work independently, quickly troubleshoot issues, and work in flexible shifts.

Preference for candidates with experience in central air conditioning systems, water pump systems, and hotel electrical systems.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm và dịch vụ My way Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary package, negotiable based on experience and qualifications.

Bonus & incentives based on performance and project completion.

Social insurance, health insurance, and other statutory benefits as per company policy and labor law.

Annual health check-ups and periodic training programs to enhance technical skills.

Opportunities for career growth and development within the company.

Company-provided meals and uniforms as per policy.

Dynamic and professional working environment in a well-established hotel/restaurant system.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm và dịch vụ My way

