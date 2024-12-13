Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH NERD LABS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH NERD LABS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH NERD LABS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/01/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH NERD LABS

Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NERD LABS

Mức lương
Đến 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

Producing content and marketing activities that are aligned with our product’ brand and positioning, own social media channels, from content creation to publication calendar;
Design and execute tailored marketing campaigns to maximize awareness building and ecosystem growth;
Elevate our product through relevant initiatives such as content partnerships, influencer programs, and brand activations;
Measure and report on content impact, campaigns & brand performance;
Other tasks as assigned by the leaders.

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 1 year experience in the crypto industry;
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English;
Passion for learning about blockchain, cryptocurrency, and new technologies is required;
Experience working in community management, event management or similar roles is a plus;
Startup experience, with demonstrated ability to move fast while maintaining an excellent quality bar is a plus;
Fluency in memes and crypto jargon;
Exceptional prioritization and project management skills;
Experience with social media platforms used by businesses, including Twitter, LinkedIn, Discord, Reddit and Telegram;
Experience in writing a variety of externally facing communications (e.g., blog posts, social media posts, press releases) is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NERD LABS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary up to 20M VND depending on the candidate’s potential;
Free update on market’s condition and investment opportunity;
Acquire new skills in researching and analytical thinking;
Training on crypto knowledge and insights;
Office hours: 5h per day, 5 days per week

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH NERD LABS

CÔNG TY TNHH NERD LABS

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Hà Nội|Hồ Chí Minh

