Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Garmin Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Garmin Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Garmin Việt Nam

Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Garmin Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Huyện Thanh Trì

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Play a key role in managing and growing Garmin fan communities in sports fields including running, triathlon, cycling, golf, and fitness. The candidate will act as an advocate and product expert to influence stakeholders in these sports fields. Main communities include the “Garmin Run Club” and the “Garmin Cycling Club.”
• Based on the Asia & local fitness strategy to come up with local community strategy to grow community of Garmin fans in sports field.
• Planning, executing, organizing, and engaging sports events or marketing activations. Leading execution of marketing-related community programs from start to finish.
• Leveraging cross-team support and driving collaboration. (Internal cross-team inc. Sales team/channel marketing team/ Social & PR / Asia team PM & Mkt & design; External cross team inc. media agency / PR agency / Event house/coop partners / distributor & dealers…etc)
• Leading KOL management. Be the main contact to sponsor and maintain good relationships with athletes/sports events organizers/sports clubs and ensure the fulfillment of their obligations to Garmin.
• Proactively exploring partnerships and establishing co-branding programs to increase brand awareness and promote Garmin products.
• Develop the product training policy for internal/external stakeholders for Garmin Vietnam
• Work with creative designer and create the training materials for Garmin Vietnam.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Proficient or passionate in running & cycling.
• Relevant working experiences in event marketing or sport field at least 5 years.
• Familiar with Garmin products & smartwatch industry.
• Good project management and time management skills.
• Fluent in English and Vietnamese. (Chinese is a plus)
• Friendly and outgoing personality. Exceptional interpersonal skills. Good team player.
• Positive and agile thinking.
• Willing to travel domestically
• Passionate in new technologies and gadget devices
• Proven community connected personality

Tại Công Ty TNHH Garmin Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Having chances to get attractive company bonus every month/year
• Company trip once a year + Joining party
• Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year
• Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.
• Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits
• Dynamic and sociable working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Garmin Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Garmin Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Phòng số 2, 3, 4, Lầu 16, Tòa nhà Phú Mỹ Hưng, Số 08, Đường Hoàng Văn Thái, Khu phố 1, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

