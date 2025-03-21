Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Thông Tin HMD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Thông Tin HMD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/04/2025
Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Thông Tin HMD

Mức lương
Đến 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Nguyễn Oanh, Gò Vấp, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Gò Vấp

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu

1. Strategic Marketing Management
- Develop and execute online marketing strategies, including digital, social media, email campaigns, and PR efforts to promote products.
- Ensure all marketing activities meet the company's business targets and performance indicators.
- Regularly evaluate market trends to identify business development opportunities and advise the Board of Directors.
2. Marketing Performance & Reporting
- Standardize and optimize the company’s marketing reporting system.
- Prepare weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual reports on marketing performance.
- Analyze marketing activities and provide actionable insights for improvement.
3. Budget & Resource Management
- Manage the marketing budget to ensure effective utilization of resources in line with the company's strategic goals.
- Recruit, train, and develop a high-performing marketing team.
- Oversee the structure and personnel roadmap for the marketing department.
4. Process & Operations Standardization
- Develop and standardize internal processes, documents, and training materials related to marketing.
- Collaborate with other departments to ensure smooth integration and implementation of marketing activities.
5. Innovation & Market Research
- Test and implement innovative marketing methods and solutions.
- Conduct market research to understand customer needs, propose product improvements, and identify emerging trends.
6. Build team & Development
- Provide training to the marketing team and other departments on professional knowledge, processes, and company culture.
7. Project Management
- Lead special projects and initiatives assigned by the Board of Directors, ensuring timely execution and delivery.

Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

* Qualifications
- Bachelor's degree or higher in Marketing, Business, or related fields.
- Proficiency in English; additional certifications are a plus.
* Experience
- 3-5 years of experience in a leadership marketing role.
- Proven experience managing teams of 3+ and working in companies with 50+ employees.
- Experience in US Market (Amazon, Wayfair, Shopify...) e-commerce or retail is preferred..
* Skills
- Expertise in digital marketing, social media, e-commerce, and SEO/SEM.
- Strong understanding of finance, KPI management, and business development.
- Leadership skills, including team management, motivation, and development.
- Excellent communication, negotiation, and decision-making skills.
- Familiarity with international markets (e.g., US retail) is advantageous.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Thông Tin HMD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Review tăng lương hằng năm
- Gói bảo hiểm sức khỏe nâng cao VNI
- Thưởng nóng, thưởng kinh doanh.
- Thưởng Nhân viên Xuất sắc hàng tháng/quý
-12 ngày phép/năm + 3 tiếng/ tháng - hưởng full lương,hiếu hỉ, sinh nhật
- Tham gia các hoạt động Coaching & Mentoring, phát triển bản thân
- Tham gia các khóa đào tạo nội bộ & bên ngoài nâng cao chuyên môn
- Được tham gia các CLB tiếng Anh, Well Being, Golf, Cầu Lông do Công ty tổ chức
- Các hoạt động event: 08/03, 06/04 (Ngày đàn ông HMD), Noel, Trung thu....
- Chương trình Teambuilding trong và ngoài nước

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Thông Tin HMD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 371 Nguyễn Kiệm, Phường 3 Quận Gò Vấp, TP.Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

