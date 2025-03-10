Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO SJK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO SJK
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO SJK

Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO SJK

Mức lương
Đến 3 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 3 Triệu

Take an active role in building out some of our flagship programs that serve the partners’ and clients’ communities, particularly to curate a community and strengthen relationships within the OOH ecosystem.
Curate a community of key stakeholders and align relevant programs to cater to different interest groups.
Support team in the execution of marketing initiatives including developing compelling content digital channels and OOH channels, marketing metrics delivery and lead generation and nurturing the target audiences per campaigns
Support to execute research jobs for investment and marketing teams

Với Mức Lương Đến 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Currently pursuing a relevant degree or diploma, with a keen interest in media, creative marketing or investment.
Proactive mindset and keen interest in the intersection of investment fund, creative and data-driven out-of-home advertising.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills, particularly in the English language.
Strong organizational skills to handle the dynamic nature of events and campaigns.
Collaborative spirit ready to work closely with the Marketing & sales team.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO SJK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

A better understanding of an investment firm's inner workings and knowledge of the OOH industry in Vietnam and APAC.
Provide exposure to some of the region’s most impactful and innovative minds in OIP’s ecosystem
On-the-job training in marketing and communications from practical programs and events
Continuously broaden your perspective and networking in the media & marketing ecosystem and make meaningful contributions to your long-term career path
Allowance to be discussed in the interview

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO SJK

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO SJK

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO SJK

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 80 Đường Số 17, P. An Phú, TP Thủ Đức, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

