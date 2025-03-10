Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO SJK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO SJK
- Hồ Chí Minh:
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 3 Triệu
Take an active role in building out some of our flagship programs that serve the partners’ and clients’ communities, particularly to curate a community and strengthen relationships within the OOH ecosystem.
Curate a community of key stakeholders and align relevant programs to cater to different interest groups.
Support team in the execution of marketing initiatives including developing compelling content digital channels and OOH channels, marketing metrics delivery and lead generation and nurturing the target audiences per campaigns
Support to execute research jobs for investment and marketing teams
Với Mức Lương Đến 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proactive mindset and keen interest in the intersection of investment fund, creative and data-driven out-of-home advertising.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills, particularly in the English language.
Strong organizational skills to handle the dynamic nature of events and campaigns.
Collaborative spirit ready to work closely with the Marketing & sales team.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO SJK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Provide exposure to some of the region’s most impactful and innovative minds in OIP’s ecosystem
On-the-job training in marketing and communications from practical programs and events
Continuously broaden your perspective and networking in the media & marketing ecosystem and make meaningful contributions to your long-term career path
Allowance to be discussed in the interview
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO SJK
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
