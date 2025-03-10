Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH WEBCASH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH WEBCASH VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH WEBCASH VIỆT NAM

Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WEBCASH VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Căn số B

- 00.22

- 23, Tầng trệt, Chung cư Sarica, Số 06, Đường D9, Phường An Lợi Đông,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Market Research: Understanding the market, including customer needs, preferences, and trends, is fundamental. This involves collecting and analyzing data to inform product development, pricing, and marketing strategies.
- Brand Management: Developing and maintaining a strong, consistent brand identity across all platforms and materials. This includes creating brand guidelines and ensuring all marketing efforts align with these guidelines.
- Advertising and Promotion: Creating and executing advertising campaigns across various media channels (like TV, radio, print, online) to promote products or services. This also includes managing promotional activities like sales, discounts, and special events.
- Content Creation and Management: Producing engaging content (such as blog posts, videos, social media posts, and infographics) that attracts and retains customers. This content is often educational or entertaining and is designed to increase brand awareness and loyalty.
- Social Media Management: Managing the company's presence on social media platforms. This includes creating content, engaging with followers, analyzing social media trends, and running social media advertising campaigns.
- Product Development and Management: Working with product development teams to create new products or improve existing ones based on market research. Marketing often plays a role in determining product features, design, and pricing.
- Analytics and Reporting: Using data analytics tools to track the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, understand customer behavior, and measure return on investment (ROI). This helps in making data-driven decisions for future marketing strategies.
- Event Planning and Management: Organizing events such as product launches, trade shows, and conferences to promote products or services and engage with customers, partners, and stakeholders.
- Public Relations (PR): Managing the public image of the company and building relationships with the media. This includes writing press releases, organizing press conferences, and handling crisis communication.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Education: Bachelor of Economics, Marketing or relevant field.
- Experience: more than 3 years
- A person who can derive results through data analysis and establish marketing strategies
- In-depth knowledge of various social media platforms(Facebook/Instagram), best practices, and website analytics.
- Individuals capable of analyzing marketing performance using analytical tools like Google Analytics
- Proficiency in English and Adobe Illustrator/Photoshop, Power Point and Excel.
- Analytical skills and attention to detail skills.
- Experience with branding/marketing campaign.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WEBCASH VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 13th month salary + performance bonus at the end of the year
- Get sponsored, participate in annual skills and professional training courses, and take certification exams to serve your work.
- Review and evaluate annual salary increases
- 12 days of leave/year, sick leave/maternity leave/funeral leave... according to labor law
- Working at a large-scale company, professional working process, encouraged to be creative and develop new ideas
- Young, dynamic, professional environment, young boss with mentality, friendly colleagues, culture of frank and open communication in the spirit of supporting and developing together
- Large projects applying advanced technologies with many opportunities for advancement and development.
- Learn experience directly from Seniors and leading experts
- Enjoy full benefits of health insurance, social insurance, and unemployment insurance.
- Annual travel, teambuilding, events.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WEBCASH VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH WEBCASH VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH WEBCASH VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Căn số B-00.22, Tầng trệt, Chung cư Sarica, Số 06, Đường D9, Phường An Lợi Đông, Quận 2, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

