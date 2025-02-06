Tuyển Nhân viên SEO CÔNG TY TNHH NFJ DIGITAL SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Lakeview 1 - 19 Tố Hữu, P.Thủ Thiêm, TP.Thủ Đức, TP.HCM, Quận Thủ Đức

JOB OVERVIEW:

Saigon Digital is on the lookout for a Junior SEO Executive to join our SEO Team. This role is perfect for someone who’s passionate about improving our website's visibility and driving more traffic. You’ll be the go-to person for all things SEO, from keyword research to optimizing our content and building quality links. If you’re detail-oriented, love data, and are excited about helping our brand grow online, we want you!

MAIN DUTIES:

Lead our SEO strategy to improve our website's rankings and visibility.

Conduct thorough keyword research to guide our content creation.

Work with our content team to ensure all online content is optimized for SEO.

Analyse our SEO performance and make data-driven decisions to enhance our strategy.

Stay up-to-date with the latest SEO trends and Google algorithm updates.

Build and maintain quality backlinks to our site.

SKILLS NEEDED:

Proven experience in SEO, with a strong track record of improving website visibility.

Deep understanding of SEO tools and analytics platforms.

Ability to perform keyword research and competitive analysis.

Skilled in creating and implementing effective SEO strategies.

Excellent analytical skills to interpret data and insights.

Strong communication skills, able to work closely with other team members.

Strong verbal/written communication skills in English is a must

WHAT WE OFFER:

Join a supportive and dynamic team.

Benefit from in-house training and external workshops to boost your skills.

Seize the opportunity for personal improvement and career development.

We’re searching for a Junior SEO Executive who’s not just about keywords and rankings but also about understanding our audience and how they find us online. If you’re excited to take our SEO efforts to the next level, we’re eager to chat with you!

