Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công Ty TNHH Arep Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Arep Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Arep Việt Nam

Nhân viên thiết kế 3D

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Tại Công Ty TNHH Arep Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 17a Ngõ 67 Tô Ngọc Vân, Quảng An, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Responsible for 3D Illustration of planning and architectural projects with the project manager.
• Participate in the design team of planning, architecture, and landscape projects.
• Join the team to implement the project design concept dossier.
• Participate in working with subcontractors and partners.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements
Tools
• 3Dmax, Photoshop, Autocad, Revit, Sketchup, and MS Office
Languages
• Basic knowledge of oral and written English is compulsory – French is a plus.
Degree
• Bachelor’s degree in architecture and/or a master’s degree in urban planning.
Behavorial capacity
• Regorous, good interpersonal skills, flexible, collaborative, autonomous and organized spirit, written and oral knowledge.
• Architectural culture and motivated for learning.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Arep Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Arep Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Arep Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Arep Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 17A, ngõ 67, đường Tô Ngọc Vân, Phường Quảng An, Quận Tây Hồ, Thành phố Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

