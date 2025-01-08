Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Praxis Automation Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Phòng: No.97 Bach Dang, Ha Ly Ward, Hong Bang District, Hai Phong City

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Work takes place partly in Hai Phong (Vietnam) and partly in Guangzhou (China) according to the mutual agreement.

Job Description:

Execute the various stages of electric motor production with CNC machines:

• Program and Operate our CNC Gantry Machining Center to produce aluminum motor parts.

• Program and Operate our CNC Lathe machine to produce the stainless-steel shafts of our electric motor.

• Measuring final dimensions and quality checking.

• Support with the assembling the electric motors.

• There are training opportunities in the Netherlands and China.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Candidate Requirements:

• At least 3 years experience working with CNC Milling and Lathe machines;

• Able to communicate in English;

• Graduated from University or College with a related Technical major;

• Knowledge of CAD/CAM/CNC programming is mandatory

• Knowledge of Autocad and Inventor is an advantage.

Tại Praxis Automation Vietnam CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Praxis Automation Vietnam CO., LTD

