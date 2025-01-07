Tuyển Product Marketing Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 3,000 USD

Tuyển Product Marketing Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 3,000 USD

Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/02/2025
Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)

Mức lương
1,000 - 3,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: CT Building – 56 Yen The, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, HCMC, Vietnam.

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 3,000 USD

Responsibilities and Duties
1. Team Management:
• Lead and manage a team of up to 30-40 mixing manual and automation quality control specialists.
• Optimize team performance throughout multiple projects at the same time with measurable strategies.
• Provide guidance, support, and mentorship to team members to enhance their skills and performance.
• Conduct regular performance evaluations and provide feedback to team members.
2. Project Quality Management:
• Develop and implement quality assurance processes and standards to ensure project quality.
• Define and monitor key quality metrics and KPIs to track project progress and identify areas for improvement.
• Define key metrics to propose and proof for client about Quality of all running projects and plan the strategies to start/alignment new projects in coordinate with multiple development team (Core/Backend/Frontend/Mobile)
• Test Plan and Test Strategy building.
• Experience in Test Performance is highly preferable.
3. Quality Reporting:
• Prepare and present regular quality reports to relevant stakeholders.
• Analyze quality data and trends to identify patterns and opportunities for improvement.

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Galaxy Innovation Hub, Road D1, Hi-Tech Park, District 9, HCMC.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

