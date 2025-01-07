Tuyển Product Marketing Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 3,000 USD

Responsibilities and Duties

1. Team Management:

• Lead and manage a team of up to 30-40 mixing manual and automation quality control specialists.

• Optimize team performance throughout multiple projects at the same time with measurable strategies.

• Provide guidance, support, and mentorship to team members to enhance their skills and performance.

• Conduct regular performance evaluations and provide feedback to team members.

2. Project Quality Management:

• Develop and implement quality assurance processes and standards to ensure project quality.

• Define and monitor key quality metrics and KPIs to track project progress and identify areas for improvement.

• Define key metrics to propose and proof for client about Quality of all running projects and plan the strategies to start/alignment new projects in coordinate with multiple development team (Core/Backend/Frontend/Mobile)

• Test Plan and Test Strategy building.

• Experience in Test Performance is highly preferable.

3. Quality Reporting:

• Prepare and present regular quality reports to relevant stakeholders.

• Analyze quality data and trends to identify patterns and opportunities for improvement.