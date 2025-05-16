Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 USD
Key Responsibilities
Strategic HR Development
• Partner with senior leadership to design and roll out long-term HR strategies aligned with business objectives.
• Act as a strategic advisor on organization design, workforce planning, and talent optimization.
Total Rewards and Incentive Systems
• Lead the design and transformation of total rewards frameworks: salary structures, incentive schemes, and performance-based reward systems.
• Benchmark industry practices and ensure competitive, fair, and motivating reward programs.
Organizational Culture & Change Management
• Drive cultural alignment across departments, supporting a performance-driven, transparent, and engaging environment.
• Lead change management initiatives related to HR transformation and organizational development.
Performance Management & Talent Development
• Develop and implement modern performance management systems and talent development strategies.
• Design training frameworks that build leadership and technical capabilities at all levels.
Stakeholder & Influence Management
• Work closely with internal stakeholders across functions and locations to ensure HR strategies are effectively communicated and embraced.
• Influence senior management and line managers with data, insights, and pragmatic solutions.
HR System Building & Policy Design
• Build scalable HR systems, SOPs, and internal policies from the ground up.
• Ensure legal compliance while fostering agility and operational efficiency.
Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI