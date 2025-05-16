Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 USD

Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/06/2025
Navigos Search

Product Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
2 - 4 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 USD

Key Responsibilities
Strategic HR Development
• Partner with senior leadership to design and roll out long-term HR strategies aligned with business objectives.
• Act as a strategic advisor on organization design, workforce planning, and talent optimization.
Total Rewards and Incentive Systems
• Lead the design and transformation of total rewards frameworks: salary structures, incentive schemes, and performance-based reward systems.
• Benchmark industry practices and ensure competitive, fair, and motivating reward programs.
Organizational Culture & Change Management
• Drive cultural alignment across departments, supporting a performance-driven, transparent, and engaging environment.
• Lead change management initiatives related to HR transformation and organizational development.
Performance Management & Talent Development
• Develop and implement modern performance management systems and talent development strategies.
• Design training frameworks that build leadership and technical capabilities at all levels.
Stakeholder & Influence Management
• Work closely with internal stakeholders across functions and locations to ensure HR strategies are effectively communicated and embraced.
• Influence senior management and line managers with data, insights, and pragmatic solutions.
HR System Building & Policy Design
• Build scalable HR systems, SOPs, and internal policies from the ground up.
• Ensure legal compliance while fostering agility and operational efficiency.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-product-marketing-thu-nhap-2-000-4-000-thang-tai-ha-noi-job359003
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Marketing Online Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jaspal Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Jaspal Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Jaspal Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Cần Thơ Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Product Marketing Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apx Global Management Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Apx Global Management Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Page Group Vietnam
Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Page Group Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Product Marketing Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fujinet Systems JSC
Tuyển Product Marketing Fujinet Systems JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Fujinet Systems JSC
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 40 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Tuyển Giám sát thi công nội thất Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 19 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Brushie Official
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Brushie Official làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Brushie Official
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Hạn nộp: 16/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 56 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Tuyển Biên tập viên Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jaspal Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Jaspal Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Jaspal Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Cần Thơ Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Product Marketing Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apx Global Management Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Apx Global Management Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Page Group Vietnam
Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Page Group Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Product Marketing Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fujinet Systems JSC
Tuyển Product Marketing Fujinet Systems JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Fujinet Systems JSC
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Product Marketing La Vie Limited Liability Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận La Vie Limited Liability Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH Ô TÔ BYD (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH Ô TÔ BYD (VIỆT NAM)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing LOTTE Properties Hanoi Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận LOTTE Properties Hanoi Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Mizuho Bank, Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 650 Triệu AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Chailease International Leasing Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chailease International Leasing Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing adidas Sourcing LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận adidas Sourcing LTD.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Phát triển Aroma làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Phát triển Aroma
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing NTQ Solution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận NTQ Solution
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN ĐÔ THỊ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN ĐÔ THỊ
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KIS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KIS Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Restar Electronics Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Restar Electronics Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Joy Reap Metal Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2 Triệu Joy Reap Metal Vietnam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty cổ phần khu nghỉ dưỡng vườn cọ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần khu nghỉ dưỡng vườn cọ
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Elentec Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Elentec Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 2 USD Navigos Search's Client
16 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Techcom Securities (Tcbs) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Techcom Securities (Tcbs)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH HYUNDAI Glovis Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH HYUNDAI Glovis Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận HSBC Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Techcombank
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Taipei Fubon – Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Taipei Fubon – Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại - Xuất Nhập Khẩu Toàn Cầu - Global Exim làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại - Xuất Nhập Khẩu Toàn Cầu - Global Exim
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trường Quốc Tế Brighton College Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Tổng Công Ty Công Nghệ & Giải Pháp CMC (CMC TS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 12 USD Công Ty TNHH Tổng Công Ty Công Nghệ & Giải Pháp CMC (CMC TS)
600 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Vận Chuyển Hàng Hóa Hàng Không Toàn Cầu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Vận Chuyển Hàng Hóa Hàng Không Toàn Cầu Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm