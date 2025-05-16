Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 USD

Key Responsibilities

Strategic HR Development

• Partner with senior leadership to design and roll out long-term HR strategies aligned with business objectives.

• Act as a strategic advisor on organization design, workforce planning, and talent optimization.

Total Rewards and Incentive Systems

• Lead the design and transformation of total rewards frameworks: salary structures, incentive schemes, and performance-based reward systems.

• Benchmark industry practices and ensure competitive, fair, and motivating reward programs.

Organizational Culture & Change Management

• Drive cultural alignment across departments, supporting a performance-driven, transparent, and engaging environment.

• Lead change management initiatives related to HR transformation and organizational development.

Performance Management & Talent Development

• Develop and implement modern performance management systems and talent development strategies.

• Design training frameworks that build leadership and technical capabilities at all levels.

Stakeholder & Influence Management

• Work closely with internal stakeholders across functions and locations to ensure HR strategies are effectively communicated and embraced.

• Influence senior management and line managers with data, insights, and pragmatic solutions.

HR System Building & Policy Design

• Build scalable HR systems, SOPs, and internal policies from the ground up.

• Ensure legal compliance while fostering agility and operational efficiency.