Tuyển Product Marketing AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 650 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hà Nội: Duong Noi Ward, Ha Dong District, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 400 - 650 Triệu
AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd is a core enterprise of AEON group, specializing in shopping mall development and business operation. Based on the basic philosophy “The customer first”, we are continuing our efforts to create malls that enhance the quality of life, stimulate local economic activity and contribute to community life and culture.
In the purpose of expanding business, we are recruiting 01 Sales Officer in AEONMALL Ha Dong
- Working location: AEON MALL Ha Dong
- Working time: Average 5 days/week and in shift (A shift 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM & C shift 1:30 PM – 10:30 PM, about 5-7 C shifts per month), 2 OFF days/week not fixed on weekends, some shifts on public holidays
- Report to: Leader/ Manager
JOB SUMMARY
1. Implement all Sales team paper work: Tenancy Agreement, Service contract, internal approval, document Payment. (25%)
2. Update Daily sales report and Compile simple periodic report (weekly, monthly, yearly report). (25%)
3. Storage and Manage document reasonably for audit purpose. (20%)
4. Manage Sales team assets and Communications tools to maximize support for Tenants. (10%)
5. Patrol frequently tenants to provide timely support for smooth daily operation. (10%)
Với Mức Lương 400 - 650 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
