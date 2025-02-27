Tuyển Product Marketing AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 650 Triệu

AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
400 - 650 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Duong Noi Ward, Ha Dong District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 400 - 650 Triệu

AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd is a core enterprise of AEON group, specializing in shopping mall development and business operation. Based on the basic philosophy “The customer first”, we are continuing our efforts to create malls that enhance the quality of life, stimulate local economic activity and contribute to community life and culture.
In the purpose of expanding business, we are recruiting 01 Sales Officer in AEONMALL Ha Dong
- Working location: AEON MALL Ha Dong
- Working location:
- Working time: Average 5 days/week and in shift (A shift 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM & C shift 1:30 PM – 10:30 PM, about 5-7 C shifts per month), 2 OFF days/week not fixed on weekends, some shifts on public holidays
- Working time:
- Report to: Leader/ Manager
JOB SUMMARY
1. Implement all Sales team paper work: Tenancy Agreement, Service contract, internal approval, document Payment. (25%)
2. Update Daily sales report and Compile simple periodic report (weekly, monthly, yearly report). (25%)
3. Storage and Manage document reasonably for audit purpose. (20%)
4. Manage Sales team assets and Communications tools to maximize support for Tenants. (10%)
5. Patrol frequently tenants to provide timely support for smooth daily operation. (10%)

Với Mức Lương 400 - 650 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HQ: 3rd Floor – East Office of AEON MALL Long Bien, No. 27 Co Linh Road, Long Bien Ward, Long Bien Dist., Hanoi | Branch: 15th Floor, LIM Tower 3, 29A Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, Dakao Ward, Dist. 1, HCMC

