Tuyển Product Marketing B.y.f.a.s Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2 USD

A. Sales Management (Online & Offline)Develop and implement business plans to achieve sales targets.

Analyze sales data and propose solutions to improve store performance.

Collaborate with Marketing and Accounting departments to optimize both in-store and e-commerce sales channels.

B. Product & Store Visual Management

Organize and maintain store layout according to brand standards, ensuring a premium customer experience.

Plan and execute weekly, monthly, and quarterly sales activities and promotions.

Monitor inventory and ensure adequate stock levels to meet customer demand.

C. Team Management

Recruit, train, and develop a high-performing sales team.

Handle HR-related matters, fostering a positive and collaborative work environment.