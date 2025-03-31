Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 900 - 1 USD
Job Description
We are looking for a Pre-Sales & Product Specialist with expertise in Healthcare IT (PACS, IT Workstations, AI) to support sales, marketing, and post-sales activities.
Key Responsibilities
1. Product Management & Training
• Prepare product materials (spec sheets, brochures, user guides, training documents).
• Coordinate with regional teams (Thailand, Japan) for product updates and training.
2. Sales & Distributor Support
• Conduct site surveys, product demonstrations, and presentations.
• Provide technical consultation, solution recommendations, and sales materials.
• Train distributors and customers on product features and applications.
• Assist in troubleshooting technical and application issues.
3. Marketing & Promotion
• Support events (seminars, workshops, exhibitions) and manage related schedules and costs.
• Develop promotional materials (white papers, case studies, KOL videos).
4. Post-Sales Support
• Assist in system implementation, workflow optimization, and product integration.
• Provide ongoing technical support and training.
5. Market Research
• Analyze trends and customer needs for PACS and IT Workstations.
Với Mức Lương 900 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI