Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 1 USD

Job Description



We are looking for a Pre-Sales & Product Specialist with expertise in Healthcare IT (PACS, IT Workstations, AI) to support sales, marketing, and post-sales activities.



Key Responsibilities

1. Product Management & Training

• Prepare product materials (spec sheets, brochures, user guides, training documents).

• Coordinate with regional teams (Thailand, Japan) for product updates and training.

2. Sales & Distributor Support

• Conduct site surveys, product demonstrations, and presentations.

• Provide technical consultation, solution recommendations, and sales materials.

• Train distributors and customers on product features and applications.

• Assist in troubleshooting technical and application issues.

3. Marketing & Promotion

• Support events (seminars, workshops, exhibitions) and manage related schedules and costs.

• Develop promotional materials (white papers, case studies, KOL videos).

4. Post-Sales Support

• Assist in system implementation, workflow optimization, and product integration.

• Provide ongoing technical support and training.

5. Market Research

• Analyze trends and customer needs for PACS and IT Workstations.