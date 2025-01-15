Tuyển Product Marketing Aden Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 900 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Aden Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: District 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 900 - 1,000 USD
Key Duties a Responsibilities:
• Manage and develop IFM (Intergrated Facilities Management), Cleaning, Security, Admin and Mainternance services , keep the smooth running of the site.
• Arrange repair work, maintenance, operational services according to regulations and directives of management.
• Work very closely with the clients to ensure that they receive the required services of the highest quality and that the service meets the specific needs of their organization.
• Supervise the staffing of all site; lead, manage and coach all his subordinates, and build team spirit of the whole department
• Settle the problems occur in the sites
• Demonstrate good teamwork, effective communication, and continuous improvement achieving positive results;
• Manage his team in an aim of collaboration. Defines the daily missions of his assistant(s) and organizes their reports
• Organize regular system checks to ensure that the systems operate efficiently, are maintained and repaired according to standards
• Make daily and weekly schedules in order to organize his team’s job.
Với Mức Lương 900 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Aden Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Aden Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI