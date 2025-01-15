Tuyển Product Marketing Aden Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 900 - 1,000 USD

Key Duties a Responsibilities:

• Manage and develop IFM (Intergrated Facilities Management), Cleaning, Security, Admin and Mainternance services , keep the smooth running of the site.

• Arrange repair work, maintenance, operational services according to regulations and directives of management.

• Work very closely with the clients to ensure that they receive the required services of the highest quality and that the service meets the specific needs of their organization.

• Supervise the staffing of all site; lead, manage and coach all his subordinates, and build team spirit of the whole department

• Settle the problems occur in the sites

• Demonstrate good teamwork, effective communication, and continuous improvement achieving positive results;

• Manage his team in an aim of collaboration. Defines the daily missions of his assistant(s) and organizes their reports

• Organize regular system checks to ensure that the systems operate efficiently, are maintained and repaired according to standards

• Make daily and weekly schedules in order to organize his team’s job.