Tuyển Product Marketing Saigon Tan Tec Leather làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

* Primary function: Research, develop and apply new sustainable raw materials, including recycled materials from certain types of waste, ensuring the possibility of reuse or reducing environmental impact after use and commercialization.

* Primary function:

* Major responsibilities

• Research new raw materials suitable for the footwear and bag industry, etc..

• Develop recycled or sustainable materials to reduce environmental impact.

• Test and evaluate material quality according to industry technical standards.

• Collaborate with the quality control department to ensure materials meet required standards.

• Establish technical standards for each type of material.

• Assess the durability, physical, and chemical properties of materials to ensure compatibility with the production process.

• Work with material suppliers to develop new materials.

• Assist the purchasing department in evaluating and selecting the contractor/suppliers.

• Advise customers on material properties and optimal usage solutions.

• Product & Technology Improvement:

• Propose material improvement solutions to enhance production efficiency and reduce costs.

• Reporting & Data Management: