Tuyển Product Marketing Saigon Tan Tec Leather làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Saigon Tan Tec Leather
- Bình Dương: Lô M2, M3, đường số 5, KCN Việt Hương 2, Phường An Tây, Thành phố Bến Cát, Tỉnh Bình Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
* Primary function: Research, develop and apply new sustainable raw materials, including recycled materials from certain types of waste, ensuring the possibility of reuse or reducing environmental impact after use and commercialization.
* Primary function:
* Major responsibilities
• Research new raw materials suitable for the footwear and bag industry, etc..
• Develop recycled or sustainable materials to reduce environmental impact.
• Test and evaluate material quality according to industry technical standards.
• Collaborate with the quality control department to ensure materials meet required standards.
• Establish technical standards for each type of material.
• Assess the durability, physical, and chemical properties of materials to ensure compatibility with the production process.
• Work with material suppliers to develop new materials.
• Assist the purchasing department in evaluating and selecting the contractor/suppliers.
• Advise customers on material properties and optimal usage solutions.
• Product & Technology Improvement:
• Propose material improvement solutions to enhance production efficiency and reduce costs.
• Reporting & Data Management:
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Saigon Tan Tec Leather Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Saigon Tan Tec Leather
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
