Tuyển Product Marketing Linea Aqua Vietnam Company Limited (Lavn) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Analyse material availability for the detailed production plan, derive the operational plan for each respective area and meet the production start date in order to meet customer deadlines.

2. Conﬁrm the right goods are in housed at right time whilst keeping accuracy records on time in all required systems (SAP).

3. Manage and maximise the utilization of material for the current operational plan through proper control of excess material in order to reduce write-off material and reduce costs.

4. Create a material pull system that is aligned with the operational plan by liaising with relevant stakeholders, schedule capacity, identify deviations and taking necessary steps to facilitate a smooth production flow to achieve customer delivery schedules.

5. Monitor the RM optimization and follow up to ensure maximum quantities are shipped out by attending to relevant reports, addressing/ providing solutions to any deviations occurred.

6. Attend relevant meetings, visit and examine delivery performance of relevant plants, collate and submit updated reports to necessary persons in order to implement necessary process improvements, resolve pertaining issues as well as to assess and monitor departmental KPI’s.

7. Perform additional duties commensurate with the current role, as and when requested by management

8. RM issuance through MRV (Thread, Carton, Sample RM ) and MRV reordering materials due to production over use.