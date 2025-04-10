Tuyển Product Marketing Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation (HSC) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY

The Rewards & People Analytics Manager will spearhead the design, implementation, and management of innovative compensation and benefits programs, while harnessing advanced analytics to deliver actionable workforce insights. As an individual contributor, you’ll have the autonomy to shape our data strategy, develop and maintain real-time dashboards, and craft compelling visualizations. This role is pivotal in ensuring our rewards framework attracts and retains top talent, aligns seamlessly with business goals, and adheres to legal and industry standards.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

1. People Analytics

• Utilize advanced analytics tools (e.g., Power BI, Excel, or HRIS platforms) to deliver insights on workforce productivity, talent pipelines, and reward program effectiveness.

• Conduct predictive analytics to evaluate the impact of rewards on employee engagement, retention, and organizational performance.

• Partner with HRBP to identify trends, forecast staffing needs, and align talent strategies with business’s growth objectives.

• Present compelling, data-driven recommendations to senior leadership to guide talent management and organizational development decisions.