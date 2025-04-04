Tuyển Product Marketing BYG Projects (Vietnam) CO., LTD. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• To perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks.

• To manage office supplies, stationery, and inventory

• To provide support to managers and employees.

• To assist in daily office needs and managing our company\'s general administrative activities when required.

• To record meeting minutes and ensure proper follow-up on action items

• To create and modify various documents using Microsoft Office.

• Other details of this position will be discussed at the interview.

• 5 working days