Tuyển Product Marketing Persolkelly Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2,000 USD

Job description

1. Team Management

● Supervise and manage the Accounting team

● Plan, assign and evaluate team members\' work performance.

● Ensure the team complies with relevant accounting standards and regulations.

● Train and develop skills for team members to enhance their competencies

2. Accounting for business transactions:

● Accurately and completely record all business transactions in accordance with accounting principles.

● Be proﬁcient in using accounting software and other support tools.

● Solve complex accounting problems effectively and provide guidance to the team

3. Financial reporting:

● Prepare accurate and complete ﬁnancial reports on a timely basis, including balance sheets, income statements, cash ﬂow statements and statements of changes in equity.

● Analyze ﬁnancial reports to provide detailed insights into the company\'s ﬁnancial situation and business operations for management’s decision-making