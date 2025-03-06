Tuyển Product Marketing Persolkelly Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Persolkelly Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 2,000 USD
Job description
1. Team Management
● Supervise and manage the Accounting team
● Plan, assign and evaluate team members\' work performance.
● Ensure the team complies with relevant accounting standards and regulations.
● Train and develop skills for team members to enhance their competencies
2. Accounting for business transactions:
● Accurately and completely record all business transactions in accordance with accounting principles.
● Be proﬁcient in using accounting software and other support tools.
● Solve complex accounting problems effectively and provide guidance to the team
3. Financial reporting:
● Prepare accurate and complete ﬁnancial reports on a timely basis, including balance sheets, income statements, cash ﬂow statements and statements of changes in equity.
● Analyze ﬁnancial reports to provide detailed insights into the company\'s ﬁnancial situation and business operations for management’s decision-making
Với Mức Lương Đến 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Persolkelly Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
International working environment
Social insurance registered on gross salary
Opportunities for career advancement
Annual salary review
Bonus on public holidays (New Year, Liberation & Labor Day, National Day, etc.)
Monthly birthday party
Quarterly d
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Persolkelly Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
