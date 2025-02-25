Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
- Hồ Chí Minh: HCMC, Viet Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Qualify/manage operational tasks of Planning (F0 plan, F1 control, Development plan, Design parameter control, Planning coordination, Admin, Document control and others) and Project Analysis (Feasibility Study operation establish/update, Feasibility Study assumptions monitor and others) to ensure delivery of the project based on best practices and guidelines. Collaboration with Center of Excellences (COEs) constantly lead to work and collaborate with COEs based on defined COA.
1. Qualify/manage Development Plan, F0 Schedule.
• Establish/update Development Plan, F0 schedule with proper record of changes
• Monitor/report actual performance vs Plan.
• Attend Business Plan establishment process.
2. F1, detail schedules control.
• Qualify, assess F1, detail schedules establishment/update by
execution teams with proper record of changes.
3. Qualify/manage Feasibility Study (FS) operation.
• Feasibility Study assumptions monitor.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive package
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI