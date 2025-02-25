Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Qualify/manage operational tasks of Planning (F0 plan, F1 control, Development plan, Design parameter control, Planning coordination, Admin, Document control and others) and Project Analysis (Feasibility Study operation establish/update, Feasibility Study assumptions monitor and others) to ensure delivery of the project based on best practices and guidelines. Collaboration with Center of Excellences (COEs) constantly lead to work and collaborate with COEs based on defined COA.

1. Qualify/manage Development Plan, F0 Schedule.

• Establish/update Development Plan, F0 schedule with proper record of changes

• Monitor/report actual performance vs Plan.

• Attend Business Plan establishment process.

2. F1, detail schedules control.

• Qualify, assess F1, detail schedules establishment/update by

execution teams with proper record of changes.

3. Qualify/manage Feasibility Study (FS) operation.

• Feasibility Study assumptions monitor.