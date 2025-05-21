Tuyển Project Manager Jones Lang LaSalle Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Senior Project Managers can validate and oversee deliverables produced by Project Coordinators, Assistant Project Managers and Project Managers. It is expected a SPM can manage between 3-6 projects at various stages.

As the Senior Project Manager, you are expected to take total responsibility for the effective management of all phases of a project (or projects) from initial establishment to handover and project closure of your projects as well as any persons you manage. The role requires coordinating thought and leadership skills to encourage maximum contributions of all participants in the project and focus these to maximise outcomes for all stakeholders.

• Ensure monthly project deliverables are completed, these include:

o New Project Proposal

o Project Delivery Plans

o Monthly Status Reports

o Anticipated Cost Reports

o Meeting Agendas and Minutes

• Establish a project budget in accordance with client requirements. Manage and forecast expenditure to achieve completion within budget.