Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Huawei Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

COMPANY BACKGROUND/CULTURE

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have 207,000+ employees and operate in over 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world. We are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Total R&D investment over the last decade now exceeds CNY977.3 billion.

In 2022, our total R&D spending was CNY161.5 billion, representing 25.1% of total revenue.

At the end of 2022, 114,000+ employees, or 55.4% of our workforce, worked in R&D.

By the end of 2022, Huawei held a total of 120,000+ active patents.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES OF THIS ROLE

In charge of Office Admin team management.

• Greeting and offering general support to clients and other executives who visit the office

• Maintaining the office processes and procedures, including scheduling and processing correspondence and paperwork and managing payroll

• Hiring, training, and managing the administrative staff

• Planning and organizing staff meetings and other internal events

• Creating and maintaining office expense and budget sheets and other related book-keeping tasks